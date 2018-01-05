As Deepika Padukone celebrates her 31st birthday, she posted on Twitter saying: "Happy Birthday Sky #nofilter" [sic.]

Happy Birthday Sky #nofilter A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 4, 2018 at 9:42pm PST

Well, we have no idea what to make of this post and the fans are confused as well. One user said: "Deepika should reach the limits of sky" while the other commented: "But why the sky? #confused"

This cryptic post can mean these following things: firstly, sky is the limit and she wants to be free and carefree (hinting at her NGO Live Love Laugh Foundation with birds as a logo); secondly, she might be travelling on her birthday today and the picture was clicked from the plane or thirdly; sky denoting peace which means she wants everything to be calm and noise-free (hinting to Padmavati controversy).

A Pune Mirror report states they the couple is currently in Maldives and they even celebrated New Year's there.

"A source from the Maldives International airport confirmed to Mirror that Ranveer and Deepika, along with their respective families, arrived in the archipelagos on December 28 and headed out to their resort in the blue lagoon, surrounded by reefs, in a private jet," reads the report. "Last year, the bunch had taken a trip to London together and has stayed at this resort three-four times in the past," Pune Mirror quoted a source as saying.

"Deepika, who had brought in Christmas with a midnight mass at a church in Vienna, took connecting flights via Colombo to unite with her beau in the island country. The families were booked at the resort until January 3," the report added.

The report added that after Christmas celebrations in Vienna, Deepika directly flew into Maldives.

It's privacy that matters at the end of the day and here's what their vacation looks like: "The couple indulges in windsurfing and canoeing, along with sunbathing on the pristine beaches, spending time at the fitness and spa centre, both of which boast of a lagoon view. Ranveer and Deepika love the privacy the island offers, along with water sports like waterskiing and diving off a catamaran, among other adventures," the source told Pune Mirror.

Recently in an interview, Deepika said that when she and Ranveer are with each other, they don't need anything or anyone else and they are comfortable in each other's presence.

Even Ranveer sent a romantic message to his Mastani in a quirky video when Deepika was having a tete-a-tete with Shah Rukh Khan on his new talk show Baatein with Baadshah.

Now the question still remains will Deepika and Ranveer tie the knot secretly like Virat and Anushka? Let's wait and watch.

On the professional front, Deepika will be seen in Padmavati which will release this year and her next will be starring Irrfan Khan.