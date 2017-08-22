Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda has launched the special edition of the Rapid sedan christened as Monte Carlo edition in India.

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo 1.6 petrol MT Rs 10.75 lakh 1.6 petrol AT Rs 11.97 lakh 1.5 diesel MT Rs 12.46 lakh 1.5 diesel AT Rs 13.57 lakh ex-showroom Delhi

The Rapid Monte Carlo Edition pays homage to Skoda's racing heritage and comes with some prominent cosmetic add-ons. The jazzed up version of the Rapid boast of 16-inch dual tone alloy wheels, Monte Carlo badge on B-pillar and projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps.

The special edition stands out for the extravagant black colour touches on the exterior. The dark colour treatment is applied on roof foil, radiator grille at the front, ORVM caps, rear diffuser, tailgate spoiler to enhance car's sporty character. The Monte Carlo edition comes in two dual- colour options- Flash Red with black and Candy White with black.

Extending the sporty theme inside, the cabin is Piano Black affair. The red contrast stitching on steering wheel and gear knob add flavour. Red and Black leatherette seats, flat bottom steering wheel, stainless steel foot pedals, scuff plates, special cushion pillows and foot well illumination are the other new additions in the Rapid Monte Carlo Edition. It also flaunts 6.5-inch infotainment system compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powertrains will remain untouched. The 1.5-litre diesel mill generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000rpm while the 1.6-litre MPI petrol mill develops 104bhp of power and 153Nm of torque.

A five-speed manual transmission is standard on both the engines. The petrol mill is also offered in six-speed Tiptronic while diesel variants are offered with seven-speed DSG as well.

Skoda's next launch is Octavia RS. The potent version of the Octavia sedan will be launched in September while bookings are already open. By the end of this fiscal, Skoda will also bring its flagship SUV, Kodiaq, in India.