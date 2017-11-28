The Czech carmaker Skoda has issued a recall of its Laura model in India to update the software of the ABS/ESC Control Unit. The company recalled 663 units from the Laura model range produced between 2009 and 2010.

The dealers of Skoda will contact the owners of the affected cars to book the service of the model and the update will take approximately 1 hour. The repair will be done free of cost. The customers can also visit company's official website (www.skoda-auto.co.in) to check if their vehicles have also been affected by entering the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

"Authorised SKODA dealers will contact customers for a service appointment, this activity will be done at no cost to the customer and will take approximately 1 hour," said Skoda in a statement.

Skoda sold the Laura in India from 2005 to 2013 till the company re-introduced the Octavia badging in the country.

Earlier last week Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has issued a recall of its popular compact SUV, the Jeep Compass in the country over passenger safety issues. The recall was part of an exercise initiated by FCA US. FCA issued a voluntary recall for over 7,000 Jeep Compass to replace the passenger-side airbags. The dealers of Jeep are expected to notify the owners of the affected models in the coming days for a replacement of the defaulted airbag units. The repair will be done free of cost.