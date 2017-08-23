Czech carmaker Skoda has confirmed the launch of its performance sedan the Octavia vRS in India on August 30. The Octavia vRS, which will be sold in India as Octavia RS, has started arriving at the showrooms of the company ahead of its launch.

The Skoda Octavia RS, the first performance-oriented model from the company in India is open for bookings and the deliveries are likely to commence in early September. Various reports suggest Skoda has allocated 125 units of the new sedan to India. The Octavia RS is expected to be launched with the 2.0- litre TSI engine in India, which can belt out 230bhp of power and has a maximum torque of 350Nm at 1,500 to 4,600 rpm. The front-wheel drive sports model sprints from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250kmph. In the international market, the Octavia RS is also available in 2.0 TDI diesel version. This mill can develop 184 bhp and develops a peak torque of 380 Nm, mated to six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed DSG unit.

The Octavia RS features wider radiator grille, large air intakes with honeycomb structure and a redesigned bumper. The four full-LED split-styled headlights and LED side-mounted headlights, LED tail lamps and fog lamps are other highlights of the model. The new Octavia RS gets sporty black interior, RS-Sport seats, pedals in aluminium finish, multifunctional steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and more.

To be pitted against Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA in India, the Octavia RS is expected to get a price tag of around Rs 30 lakh.

1 / 2



Image source: TeamBHP