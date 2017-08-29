Czech carmaker Skoda Auto will launch the most potent version of the Octavia sedan suffixed with RS badge on Wednesday. The RS moniker is a nod to the motorsport pedigree of the company and is not new to India.

RS versions of the previous-generation Octavia and Laura have had a decent fan following in India. RS fans started eagerly waiting for the launch of the new Octavia RS soon after the regular Octavia was launched in the country in 2013.

However, the plans were put on hold over homologation-related issues. The good news now is the RS is coming back to India.

For some, the Octavia RS will be just another variant of the sedan. But for enthusiasts, return of the Octavia RS is the real deal. Read the following to know why enthusiasts are overjoyed by the arrival of the Octavia RS.

Most powerful Skoda sedan: Though the Superb model is the flagship sedan of Skoda in India, the Octavia RS will become the most powerful sedan of the Czech carmaker after its launch. The Octavia RS will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI motor, which produces 230bhp and peak torque of 350Nm.

Fastest Skoda sedan: The 2.0-litre TSI mill in the Octavia RS can propel the car from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250kmph. That makes the Octavia RS the fastest sedan from Skoda.

Race-ready setup: The Octavia RS boasts of a revised suspension setup and a wider track in the rear. The car also flaunts Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) as standard fitment, which gives more agility to cars — especially when attacking corners.

Aggressive body kit: The Octavia RS stands out among the regular models with a sporty exterior kit. These include blacked-out treatment on the grille and the frame, and larger alloy wheels. The rear also sees changes in the form of a black diffuser and a spoiler.

Affordable price range: The previous generation of the Octavia RS was priced around Rs 30 lakh. Hence, the new Octavia RS is expected to come with an on-road price of Rs 33-35 lakh. This price tag for a performance car makes a compelling case. Bookings are now open for a token amount of Rs 50,000.