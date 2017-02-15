Czech automaker Skoda Auto's Indian arm has launched limited edition of its Octavia sedan, christened as Onyx edition. Available only on the fully loaded Style Plus variant, and limited to 100 units, the Octavia Onyx edition is expected to cost between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 over the price of standard Style Plus variants. Skoda India has not revealed the prices for Onyx edition yet.

The Octavia Onyx edition comes with an array of sportier add-ons just like the Black edition in the global markets. The limited edition features 16-inch Premia black alloy wheels and black exterior mirrors caps. It also sports with body coloured spoiler, new decorative foils and door sills.

The Onyx edition of the Octavia is equipped with Bi-Xenon projector headlights, 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function and panoramic sunroof. The package includes an Adaptive Frontlight System (AFS), which enhances safety of the driver by automatically adjusting the headlight based on the driving conditions.

The Octavia Onyx is offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The petrol will be powered by 1.8-litre TSI mill developing 177bhp mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, while the diesel version will be powered by a 2.0 TDI engine developing 140bhp mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission.

"The Skoda Octavia Onyx edition continues its journey with the success of the Octavia model range in India. The Octavia offers more safety and comfort features compared to products from higher segments. The Onyx edition combines typical strengths of the brand; safety, design, engineering, spaciousness and 'Simply Clever' features thus making the Octavia a compelling proposition," said Ashutosh Dixit, Director – Sales and Marketing at Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd.

Skoda India is on a launching spree this year. After Octavia Onyx edition, the company will introduce a limited-run Monte Carlo edition for its Rapid sedan. The facelift of Octavia with split headlamp design and the most potent vRS version is expected in mid-2017. During the festive season, the company will launch its flagship SUV Kodiaq in the country.