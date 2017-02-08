Czech automaker Skoda Auto's Indian arm has teased an image of an upcoming limited edition variant of the Octavia sedan. The image only shows the grille area of the new model, which is most likely to be the rumoured Black edition.

The Black Edition is a series of regular Skoda models with sportier add-ons. As the name suggests, many detailing of the special edition sedan comes with black shades on the exterior and interior. The limited edition's roof, ORVM covers, trunk lid spoiler and front grille are finished in black. The vehicle also boasts of exclusive 17-inch Teron black alloy wheels.

The cabin carries over black colour theme with all-black upholstery and sports seats. In addition, the sedan also comes with door sill plates with Black Edition badging. The new edition will carry over the same engine of the regular version. The Octavia is powered by 148bhp 1.4 TSI and 178bhp 1.8 TSI petrol engines and 142bhp 2.0 TDI diesel engine in India. Apart from the standard six-speed manual transmission with both engines, the petrol mill is offered in seven-speed DSG and diesel mill in six-speed DSG.

The Black Edition will keep the product fresh until the arrival of facelifted model sometime next year. Skoda has globally unveiled a facelifted version in October 2016. The new Octavia comes with split headlight design that brings the Mercedes E-Class W212 to mind. The new headlight optionally comes with full LED technology and it replaces bi-xenon and LED daytime running lights combination of the current version on sale in India. The bumper and the foglamps have been tweaked to incorporate the changes at front. Whether these changes on the face of the Octavia will go down well with the customer remains to be seen.