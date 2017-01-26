Skoda Auto unveiled its first seven-seater SUV, the Kodiaq in September. The Czech automobile-manufacturer has now unveiled Kodiaq Scout- a variant that stresses on the off-road capabilities in terms of technology and aesthetics.

The basic silhouette of the Scout variant is akin to the regular version of the Kodiaq barring the silver-coloured underbody protection at the front and rear. The Kodiaq Scout is fitted with an exclusive standard 19-inch alloy wheels. The model also has tinted rear windows to keep out the sun. The sliver colour treatment in the radiator grille frame, roof rails, housing of the wing mirror and the side window trims remains unchanged. The variant bears Scout badge at the front wing and the glove compartment.

The highlight of the variant is the all-wheel drive system as standard. The Kodiaq Scout comes with Off-Road Assist, a Rough-Road package with underbody and engine protection as well as a front and rear Park Assist. The variant also has Driving Mode Select (Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow), which can be used to control the engine, automatic transmission, power steering and air conditioning. Snow mode adjusts the ABS, ASR, ACC systems and the engine management to the specific conditions of the snow-covered or slippery road. When required, the Hill-Hold Control and Hill-Descent Control functions can be activated.

The Scout variant has a ramp angle of 19.7 degrees while approach and departure angles are 22.0 and 23.1 degrees due to the short overhangs. The angles are ideal for negotiating off-roads with vehicle's underbody in the clear. Skoda offers Kodaiq Scout in four powertrain options- 148bhp 1.4 TSI, 178bhp 2.0 TSI, 148bhp 2.0 TDI, and 189bhp 2.0 TDI. The new model will make its debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show in March.

Skoda India has already announced its plan to launch the Kodiaq in 2017. We expect the Scout variant will join the range later in 2018.