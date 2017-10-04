Czech automaker Skoda's flagship SUV -- Kodiaq -- will break its cover in India on Wednesday, October 4. Kodiaq, which will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai and Ford Endeavour in India, is the company's first seven-seater offering.

The India-bound Skoda Kodiq is 4,697 mm long, 1,882 mm wide, 1,665 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,791 mm. It offers a ground clearance of 188 mm and comes with 270 litres of luggage space, which is expandable.

Under the hood, Kodiaq in India is expected to get 1,968cc, turbocharged diesel engine, which can produce 148bhp at 3,500-4,000rpm and a peak torque of 340Nm at 1,750-3,000rpm, paired with seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Skoda may also introduce a petrol engine version of the SUV at a later date.

Globally, Skoda Kodiaq gets a choice of five engines: two TDIs and three TSIs. While the engines in the range of 1.4-litre to 2.0-litre will develop power output from 123bhp to 189bhp, the most powerful petrol engine, the 2.0-litre TSI, will develop 177bhp. The most powerful diesel engine, the 2.0-TDI will be tuned to generate 189bhp.

Expected to be offered in three trim levels – Active, Ambition and Style, Kodiaq is likely to include features such as Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, engine start/stop function, electric driver seat and much more.

Skoda Kodiaq is open for bookings at the dealerships of the company. The seven-seater Kodiaq is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 28 lakh to Rs 33 lakh.

Stay tuned to get all the updates from the launch floor of Skoda Kodiaq.