Skoda India has launched updated Octavia sedan, Rapid Monte Carlo edition and the Kodiaq this year. The product launch for 2017 seems to be over while the company has already started working on models coming in 2018. Skoda India is expected to launch the Karoq compact SUV next year and the model has been spotted in India.

TeamBHP posted pictures of Karoq snapped in an airport parking lot. The vehicle in the photographs sported Czech Republic license plates and was parked alongside the recently launched Skoda Kodiaq. The model is believed to be imported to India for testing and homologation purposes.

Skoda unveiled Karoq as replacement of Yeti crossover and the design has been borrowed from the VisionS design study concept unveiled at the 86th Geneva Motor Show in March 2016. Yeti is known for its funky design treatment while the Karoq is longer, wider, more butch but a less jazzy replacement.

The Karoq looks like a miniature version of the flagship Kodiaq SUV. Apart from the obvious change in dimension compared to the Kodiaq SUV, Karoq's headlight and taillight design are slightly different. The sleek headlights are wider than those of Kodiaq, while additional lights on the top of the bumper have been reshaped as well. At the rear, the C-shaped LED taillight gets a new look and extends onto to the upper area of the trunk lid.

Skoda offers a number of new technologies as options in the Karoq and an all-digital instrument cluster is a highlight. Full-LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging, electric tailgate, 10-colour LED ambient lighting, Wi-Fi hotspot, and even an LTE module for the top-of-the-range infotainment system are the options available.

The India-spec Karoq is expected to be offered in 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Skoda may also offer 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, although the company is yet to make a formal announcement regarding the same.

The Karoq will be a serious contender against the Jeep Compass in India. The Skoda SUV will also pose challenge to Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV500.

Picture source: TeamBHP