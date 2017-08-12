Czech carmaker Skoda is reportedly evaluating its small SUV Karoq for India. Karoq, which will replace Yeti in the international market, is currently being considered for the market as small SUV to a position below Kodiaq.

Skoda is also gearing up for a revamp in its product portfolio for India. The company will launch the new Kodiaq SUV in the country by the end of this year. According to AutocarIndia, Karoq could also join this SUV line-up to strengthen its portfolio.

Skoda had unveiled Karoq in May. It is 4,382mm long, 1,841mm wide, 1,605mm tall, and with a generous wheelbase of 2,638mm. Karoq will be available in five engine variants – two petrol and three diesel engines. The displacements of the engines are ranges are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0-litres and the power range is from 113bhp to 188bhp.

All the powertrains feature turbo-charged direct injection units as well as start-stop technology and brake energy recovery. Barring the most powerful 2.0-litre diesel mill, all engines can be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI with 188bhp comes as standard with 4×4 drive and seven-speed DSG. The new 1.5 TSI that made its debut in the facelifted Golf boasts cylinder deactivation tech.

Skoda offers a number of new technologies as options in Karoq and an all-digital instrument cluster is a highlight. Full-LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging, electric tailgate, 10-colour LED ambient lighting, Wi-Fi hotspot, and even an LTE module for the top-of-the-range infotainment system are the options available.

Source: ACI