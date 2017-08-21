Tiger Shroff has recently saved his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani from suffering an oops moment during Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2017. The actress almost fell victim to a wardrobe malfunction while walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra.

First, Tiger walked the ramp in style, flaunting his charm in a black blazer and denim. Next, it was Disha's turn to set the ramp on fire. However, it was her short dress and the mirrored ramp that caused the issue.

While Disha looked stunning in the white short dress, Tiger apparently noticed that she might face an embarrassing situation if she walked the ramp as it was decorated with mirrors.

Just when Disha was about to start her walk, Tiger whispered something in her ears. Apparently, he told Disha that the ramp causes mirror effect.

Then, two other members of the organising team also came up to the gorgeous lady and cautioned her about the same. Eventually, Disha did not walk on the ramp but on the carpet, escaping the near wardrobe malfunction. Check the video of the entire episode below.

Some time back, a similar incident happened with Kriti Sanon, when she was saved by her rumoured beau Sushant Singh Rajput. During a promotional event of Raabta, Kriti, who was wearing a short outfit, had escaped an oops moment due to Sushant's sweet gesture.

There was a video that showed Kriti secretly asking the actor to stand in between her and the paparazzi while she takes her seat. She was aware that the photographers could click her inappropriately due to her short dress. Sushant then had stood in front of her, and did a smart job without making it look awkward. Check the video here of Disha escaping the embarassing situation.

