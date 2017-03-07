Skiers stranded on broken chair lift survive strong winds

Skiers stranded on a faulty chairlift had to brave stormy winds while they waited for rescue by emergency services in Piemonte, Italy, on 6 March. Authorities said more than 130 people were on the chairlift when the rope derailed, possibly due to strong winds. The video shows people stuck on the chairlift before rescue teams were able to let them down. Gales in the area damaged buildings, according to local reports, and at least one person was injured.