Vignesh Shivan had requested Tamil Rockers, a popular destination for pirated movies, not to upload their movie Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and other releases like Sketch and Gulaebaghavali. Unfortunately, the plea has fallen on deaf ears and the website went on with its illegal activities.

In what could be a big headache for the makers, the pirated copies of Sketch, in different resolution and quality, have been uploaded to TamilRockers and other torrent sites. Some websites are streaming the film and crazy fans of Chiyaan are sharing the bits and pieces of the flick on social media platforms.

Sketch has opened to mixed reviews with critics pointing out that it is a usual commercial entertainer that solely banks on Vikram. The makers of the film were planning to cash in on the Pongal holiday season, but the piracy is feared to take a toll on the collection of the movie.

The Kollywood, like other industries, has been battling piracy for long. In the past few years, online piracy has become rampant thanks to digitalisation and with the internet being accessible in every nook and corner of the world.

It is believed that the torrent sites operate from overseas and have access to the film hours after the first show outside India. As a result, many big banner films, as well as small movies, hit the internet immediately after the release.

Actor Vishal, the president of Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has waged war against piracy and has taken a slew of measures to check the menace, but it has gone in vain as websites find new ways to reach the people.

Coming back to Sketch, it is an action thriller in which Vikram and Tamannah Bhatia play the leads. Directed by Vijay Chander, the film is set in North Chennai.