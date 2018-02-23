Director Vijay Chandar's Telugu movie Sketch starring Chiyaan Vikram and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Sketch is the Telugu version of the Tamil action thriller of the same name. Vijay Chandar has written the script apart from directing the film and Moving Frame bankrolled it. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 2.18 hours.

Sketch movie story: The film is about Sketch (Vikram), a trusted henchman of a local loan shark. He is entrusted with the duty of seizing vehicles from the defaulters and he does a commendable job. All goes well for him until he makes the mistake of seizing a crazed gangster's prized possession - a vintage Fiat. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Sketch is a commercial entertainer with nothing new to offer in terms of story. The first half appears to be too long as it takes a lot of time to establish the characters. The story gains momentum before the interval and some twists and turns keep you engaged in the second half, say the audience.

Performances: Vikram has given an electrifying performance. Tamannaah Bhatia doesn't have much scope for acting, but she steals the show with her glamour and chemistry with the hero. Soori, Sreeman, Kalloori Vinoth, Vishwanath, Hareesh Peradi, Aruldoss and others have also done good work, say the viewers.

Technical: Sketch has good production values. SS Thaman's songs and background score, M Sukumar's cinematography, dialogues and well-choreographed action scenes are the main attractions on the technical front, say the audiences.

Sketch movie review live updates: We bring to you some Telugu audience's verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the viewers' response.

#Sketch #SketchReview excellent bgm by @MusicThaman makes #ChiyaanVikram mass in stunt scenes interval before 20 minutes was love portions And songs could be minus but not makes the movie boring worthable for #ChiyaanVikram #Sketch #SketchReview 2nd half: usual commercial with unexpected climax & one particular scene whole theatre applause a lot for #ChiyaanVikram bgm by @MusicThaman biggest plus, emotional handling in neat way not too much Overall Worth watchable.

