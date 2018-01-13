Vikram's Sketch has got a decent start at the box office on the first day and has opened to average reviews from the critics. The low-key promotions apparently failed to pull the audience to theatres in big numbers and the simultaneous release of two other films had big impact on the flick's collection.

Released in over 1000 screens worldwide, Sketch is the second biggest release among Tamil films this Pongal. The movie was overshadowed by Thaanaa Serndha Koottam to a large extent. Moreover, the makers of Vikram-starrer did not go all out to promote the film like the way Suriya's team marketed their product.

As a result, Sketch became the second choice for the audience to watch the flick in theatres. The pre-booking witnessed decent response, but the opening day collection was better than expected in certain markets that include Chennai and Madurai. The Tamil Nadu government's decision to give holiday on Friday, January 12, on the occasion of Pongal festival helped the flick to improve the footfalls.

Nonetheless, Sketch has outperformed Prabhu Deva's Gulaebaghavali. With the long holiday weekend, all three movies are expected to do decent to fantastic business at the box office, say trade experts. It has to be noted that Prabhu Deva's film has garnered fairly positive reviews and expected to be a dark horse among Pongal releases.

The early estimated coming from the trade experts indicate Sketch to have collected around Rs 10 crore on the first day at the worldwide box office. This is a projected figure and the number might vary as the accurate numbers from outside Tamil Nadu are yet to be compiled.

Sketch is an action thriller set in North Chennai. Vijay Chandar-directorial film has Tamannaah Bhatia playing the female lead.