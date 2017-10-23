Mexicans wore costumes and face paint on 22 October, disguising themselves as the iconic Mexican skeleton figure known as La Catrina or Elegant Skull and flooded the streets for a pre-Day of the Dead parade.
Skeletons fill Mexican streets in lead up to Day of the Dead celebrations
Mexicans wore costumes and face paint on 22 October, disguising themselves as the iconic Mexican skeleton figure known as La Catrina or Elegant Skull and flooded the streets for a pre-Day of the Dead parade.
- October 23, 2017 15:48 IST
-