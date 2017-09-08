Bollywood's sultry diva Poonam Pandey, who is quite popular on social media for her sizzling hot photos, has now shared some bikini pictures that are driving her fans crazy.

Poonam is currently in Singapore, apparently for some shoot. However, she managed to take out time and share some sexy photos on social media to tease her fans.

A bikini-clad Poonam is seen in the first picture taking a mirror selfie.

However, it is the second photo that grabs most attention. It shows the actress flaunting some major cleavage.

Poonam is seen posing in a swimming pool wearing a pink bikini.

Poonam's fans started drooling over the hot quotient as soon as she posted the picture on social media.

Many have been asking Poonam to share some more pictures.

Known for her boldness, she had earlier shared some topless pictures as well.

She had recently made an announcement about her app on Twitter, along with which she had shared the topless picture, covering her assets with just her hair.

Check Poonam's latest hot bikini photos here:

Model-actress Esha Gupta had made headlines some time ago for her similarly extreme and bold photoshoot.

After posting a series of lingerie photos, Esha had shared some topless pictures, aesthetically covering her boobs. She had subsequently shared some more pictures, in which she was seen completely nude, flaunting her bare butt.

While many had praised her hotness, others had slut-shamed the actress for the shoots. However, Esha remained indifferent to the negative reactions, and said the pictures were not vulgar in any way.

Many Bollywood actresses have of late been open about sharing their oh-so-sexy photos on social media. Several TV divas, too, have started to follow the trend.