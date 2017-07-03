Bollywood actresses are undoubtedly among the most gorgeous ladies on Planet Earth. These sexy divas not only nail it on screen, but also spread their beauties on social media.
There are a host of Bollywood actresses who are not seen on the silver screen very often, but they do not cease to grab the eye-balls with their super hot photos on social media, primarily Instagram.
Of late, Instagram has become the favourite destination for the tinsel town ladies to show their oomph factor. These sizzling actresses keep teasing their social media followers with their hot pictures, flaunting their curves.
Here is a compilation of some of the sexy Bollywood actresses, who have been off from the big screen since sometime, but have been grabbing attention with their super hot Instagram photos:
Amy Jackson: This British diva is known for her gorgeous looks and also for her ultra hot Instagram pics. Amy keeps sharing photos from her sizzling photoshoots, for which she sometimes even goes topless. She certainly can raise the mercury level with her hotness. Amy was last seen in Freaky Ali last year.
Sushmita Sen: The former Miss Universe is one of the fittest divas that Bollywood has ever got. Although she had featured last in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015, this beautiful lady is truly a sensation on Instagram. Sushmita's sexy pictures are good enough to make any current actresses run for their money.
#theseries ?❤️#weekendvibes "Always Love and Respect your #body it's the greatest instrument you'll ever own" ??❤️ #homeofsoul #celebrateyourbody #celebratelife ?????? YOU ARE PERFECT IN EVERY SIZE, live #healthy own your body and let NO ONE tell you otherwise!!!???❤️ Happppyyyyyy Weekend Jaan Meri!!!!???❤️?love you!!!
Riya Sen: Another Bong beauty Riya, who had featured in Dark Chocolate last in 2016, recently grabbed much attention with topless photos on Instagram. She also keep sharing other pictures from her bold photoshoots, turning up the heat.
Ameesha Patel: Having played a supporting role in Race 2 in 2013, Ameesha has been more or less detached from the big screen. However, she is quite active on social media, and one of her latest photos certainly grabbed many eye-balls. She looked hot like never before in the pictures.
Lisa Haydon: The model-turned actress never shies away from exhibiting her sexy side on social media. So much so, Lisa turned up the heat with some steamy photos even when she was pregnant. She had flaunted her baby bump in the sexiest way possible.
Bruna Abdullah: This Brazilian actress, who had featured in adult comedy Grand Masti, recently had foreign vacation. Sharing her bikini pictures on Instagram, the diva made her fans go crazy. She had even shared some pics from a photoshoot, for which she had gone topless.