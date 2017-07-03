Bollywood actresses are undoubtedly among the most gorgeous ladies on Planet Earth. These sexy divas not only nail it on screen, but also spread their beauties on social media.

There are a host of Bollywood actresses who are not seen on the silver screen very often, but they do not cease to grab the eye-balls with their super hot photos on social media, primarily Instagram.

Of late, Instagram has become the favourite destination for the tinsel town ladies to show their oomph factor. These sizzling actresses keep teasing their social media followers with their hot pictures, flaunting their curves.

Here is a compilation of some of the sexy Bollywood actresses, who have been off from the big screen since sometime, but have been grabbing attention with their super hot Instagram photos:

Amy Jackson: This British diva is known for her gorgeous looks and also for her ultra hot Instagram pics. Amy keeps sharing photos from her sizzling photoshoots, for which she sometimes even goes topless. She certainly can raise the mercury level with her hotness. Amy was last seen in Freaky Ali last year.

Flashback to this time last week in Monaco shooting with @meganeclaire & interviews with the fabulous @followmenetwork team ?⚓️ #FollowMeNetwork A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

F*ck Tiffanys, breakfast at Lily's is the one ??? in #ravenjewelz A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Too lazy for a top kinda day #Sundaze ? A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Oct 30, 2016 at 5:31am PDT

Sushmita Sen: The former Miss Universe is one of the fittest divas that Bollywood has ever got. Although she had featured last in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015, this beautiful lady is truly a sensation on Instagram. Sushmita's sexy pictures are good enough to make any current actresses run for their money.

Riya Sen: Another Bong beauty Riya, who had featured in Dark Chocolate last in 2016, recently grabbed much attention with topless photos on Instagram. She also keep sharing other pictures from her bold photoshoots, turning up the heat.

#shootwithcamerasnotwithguns ? A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

The French manicure ? A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Ameesha Patel: Having played a supporting role in Race 2 in 2013, Ameesha has been more or less detached from the big screen. However, she is quite active on social media, and one of her latest photos certainly grabbed many eye-balls. She looked hot like never before in the pictures.

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Or then black ???? A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

On set picture from my latest photo shoot .. sharing .. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

Lisa Haydon: The model-turned actress never shies away from exhibiting her sexy side on social media. So much so, Lisa turned up the heat with some steamy photos even when she was pregnant. She had flaunted her baby bump in the sexiest way possible.

@elleindiaofficial inside story with @farrokhchothia @malini_banerji @namratasoni ❤️ A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 11, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

A proud weekend to be an indo/Aussie temporarily living in Hong Kong ? Kung hey fat choi ?? Happy Republic Day?? Happy Australia Day ??from all four of us ? A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:19am PST

Humble beginnings ??? A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Bruna Abdullah: This Brazilian actress, who had featured in adult comedy Grand Masti, recently had foreign vacation. Sharing her bikini pictures on Instagram, the diva made her fans go crazy. She had even shared some pics from a photoshoot, for which she had gone topless.

And ppl wonder why I'm always missing home! #ferrugem #beachlife #brazil #brazilianmodel #summer17 A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT