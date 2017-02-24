The first two rounds of the Six Nations Championship was quite entertaining. And there's a lot to look forward to as the championship enters the third round soon.

Scotland will face off against Wales in the first match of round 3 at Murrayfield on Saturday. Scotland, under captain John Barclay, is expected to put on a good performance in front of their home crowd against a strong and competitive Wales side.

Gaining on confidence after their victory over Ireland in the opening week, Scotland will hope to come up with goods against Wales, who have an impressive record in the Six Nations against the Scots. Wales have only lost to Scotland three times since the the start of Six Nations in 2000.

The other match on Saturday will be an interesting one as Ireland host France at Aviva Stadium. Both teams lost their opening matches in the competition, but looked solid in second round, as Ireland defeated Italy, and France got the better of Scotland.

France have made three changes for the Ireland game with the inclusion of Rabah Slimani, Bernard le Roux and Yoann Huget.

The final match of the third round will feature the in-form England. England, the only team yet to taste defeat, will take on Italy, who have been thrashed by Wales and Ireland in their first two matches.

It goes without saying England are the clear favourites going into this match, while Italy will be keen to come up with an improved performance at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday.

Here's complete fixture of round three:

Saturday, February 25: Scotland vs Wales is scheduled for 2.25pm GMT, 3.25pm CET, 7.55pm IST start at Murrayfield.

Ireland vs France is scheduled for 4.50pm GMT, 5.50pm CET, 10.20pm IST start at Aviva Stadium.

Sunday, February 26: England vs Italy is scheduled for 3pm GMT, 4pm CET, 8.30pm IST start at Twickenham.

TV Listings: India: No TV coverage. UK and Ireland: BBC, ITV and RTE.France: FR 2. Italy: DMAX.