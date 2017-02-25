With both teams suffering disappointing defeats in the last round of matches, it will be bounce back time for both Scotland and Wales when the two sides clash in round three of the Six Nations 2017 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Six Nations round three schedule

Scotland, after kicking off their 6 Nations campaign with an impressive last-gasp victory over Ireland, went down to France in Paris in round two.

Vern Cotter was not too pleased with that performance from his team and he will expect Scotland to do much better when Wales touch down in Edinburgh.

It won't be easy, however, what with Wales being such a strong outfit and also Scotland suffering two massive losses from that France defeat. Their captain Greig Laidlaw has been ruled out of the entire Six Nations with an ankle injury, along with Josh Strauss.

With Laidlaw out, John Barclay will take over as captain for Scotland, and Cotter is hopeful of the extra responsibility inspiring the player to greater heights in this Six Nations tournament.

"John has played a vital role in our leadership group and has led by example throughout this and previous campaigns," Cotter said. "It was disappointing to lose Greig, however we continue to develop a system of shared leadership in this squad, which has supported this transition.

"It'll be a proud moment for John and one which he thoroughly deserves."

Wales, like Scotland, after opening the campaign with a win, went down in their second match of the Six Nations, with England topping them in Cardiff in a riveting match, that the Welsh had under control until the last moments.

Rob Howley, the Wales head coach, is hopeful that the return of George North will give Wales the extra cutting edge that they need to beat Scotland in their own backyard.

"We have been able to select from a position of strength which is a huge positive and it is good to welcome George back into the starting XV," Howley said.

"In terms of intensity and performance, we stepped up a level against England and we need to take the positives from that performance and take it into 80 minutes against Scotland at Murrayfield.

"We know what we are capable of and we want to deliver that on Saturday alongside the result, which international rugby is all about."

When to Watch Live

The Six Nations match is set to begin at 2.25pm GMT (7.55pm IST, 9.25am ET).

Live Streaming and TV information below

India: TV: D Sport. Live Streaming: Rugby Pass.

UK: TV: BBC. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

Italy: TV: DMAX.

France: TV: FR2.

Ireland: TV: RTE.

Australia: TV: ESPN and Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel and Bein Sports Connect.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport One. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East, USA and Canada: TV: Bein Sports and TV5 Monde. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.