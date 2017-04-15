Vishal, the newly-elected president of the Tamil Producers Council, has been talking about piracy, which is troubling the film industry, and its impact on films. He also expressed his desire to curb the menace through various ways.

In spite of his serious warning to torrent sites like TamilRockers, Kollywood movies have continued to hit the internet through the piracy route. The latest movies to be leaked online are Raghava Lawrence's Sivalinga, Dhanush's Power Paandi aka Pa Paandi, and Arya's Kadamban.

All the three movies were released on Friday, April 14, on the occasion of the Tamil New Year. In less than a day, Sivalinga, Kadamban and Power Paandi made it to torrent sites in different qualities. While many websites offer full movies for downloading, others are just streaming the films. All these are taking a toll on the business of the newly-released Tamil movies.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood, but other film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in resolving the issue.

Almost all the big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of their release. There have even been instances when the films have been leaked online even before they hit theatres.

In February this year, torrent site TamilRockers had openly challenged the makers, saying that the pirated copy of Singam 3 will be leaked moments after the first show. This had irked producer KE Gnanavelraja, who threatened to send to jail the person behind the leak and live stream the entire proceedings.

The pirate sites nevertheless had the last laugh as Singam 3 was released like any other usual film. It has to be seen now whether Vishal is able to take some effective measures to curb piracy.