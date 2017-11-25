Anirudh Ravichander's music for Sivakarthiekyan's films has always worked wonders. Starting from their first association in Ethir Neechal, the songs in their collaboration have won hearts of the youths. Now, they have teamed up again in Velaikkaran.

Guaging the expectations of the audience, the makers have released two singles from the Velaikkaran album. Karuthavanlaam Galeejam is the first track to be unveiled by the team was welcomed by the fans as the return of north-Madras-style-kutthhu.

The second track titled Iraiva + Uyire is a love track that combines the life's journey with the journey of love.

Both the songs have managed to garner good response and the success has upped the hopes of the fans on the album.

Now, the makers have locked in the release date for the audio launch and the entire album will be released in an event on December 3.

Velaikkaran stars Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Sneha, RJ Balaji, Sathish, Robo Shankar and others are also in the cast. It has Ramji's cinematography and Ruben-Vivek Harshan's editing.

It is an action thriller, directed by Mohan Raja, whose previous film Thani Oruvan was a superhit. The movie will out on December 24, on the occasion of Christmas festival.