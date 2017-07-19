Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Mumaith Khan has clarified she has neither received any notice in connection with the drug scandal nor she is being questioned by the SIT (Special Investigation Team).

The drug scandal has taken the film industry by storm. Drug kingpin Calvin Mascaren has revealed a list of celebrities including some A list actors, directors, producers and technicians, which has found its way online. Some celebs were allegedly served notices by the Excise Department.

The SIT is reportedly set to question some celebs from July 19. The team is on look out for Mumaith Khan, who is wanted in the drug probe. The team could not locate her at her residences in Hyderabad and Mumbai and later, they learnt she is a participant of Bigg Boss Telugu. The SIT is contemplating on serving her a notice on the sets of the show.

But before entering the house of Bigg Boss Telugu, Mumaith Khan clarified-- through a video released on social media-- that she is not involved in any drug dealings. "The news that is doing rounds is absolutely wrong and rubbish. I don't know how people are spreading news without getting a clarification from me," she said in the video posted on the social media.

"Neither I have received any notice, nor do I have any involvement in it. I just came to Hyderabad for relaxation for two years and I am facing this kind of charges. My family is upset and worried over the news. If you have question or doubt about me in future, please ask me directly. I will respond to you," she added.