Director Siruthai Siva has unveiled a new photo from his next movie with Ajith. A picture of the actor with a clean-shaved face from his film, which is being referred to as Thala 57, has become a sensation among his fans online.

In the snap, Ajith has sported a black t-shirt with blue jeans pants. A winter cap with cooling glasses adds more charm to his face. The Mankatha star looks stylish and younger in the picture.

The tweet posted by Siruthai Siva has got a stupendous response from the fans of Ajith. In about 13 hours, it has garnered over 4,000 retweets, 6,800 likes and above 900 comments, which clearly indicate how people have received it.

On the other hand, Ajith, who has been busy shooting the movie in Bulgaria, is expected to take a short break from the shoot to celebrate Christmas. He will spend a couple of days with his family before joining the shoots again.

It may be recalled that Ajith had returned to Chennai a few weeks ago following the death of Tamil Nadu's beloved former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. After that, he had left immediately for Bulgaria. The latest schedule of shooting in the foreign country was kick-started last month and it will be wrapped up in January, following which the film unit will complete the remaining patch works in Chennai.

Thala 57 has Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in the female leads. The movie marks the debut of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi in Tamil. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Appukutty, Rajendran and many others are in the cast.

The movie, which is produced by Sathyajyothi Films, will be out in April 2017.