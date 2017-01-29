Sir Mo Farah calls Trumps Muslim and refugee ban ignorance and prejudice

  • January 29, 2017 21:22 IST
    By Reuters
Sir Mohamed Farah has criticised US President Donald Trump in a Facebook post. The British track champion was born in Somalia and lives Portland, Oregon. Trump has banned citizens from seven countries, including Somalia, from entering the US. Farah called the decision “deeply troubling”. Britain’s most successful track athlete was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year.
