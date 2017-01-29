- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Sir Mo Farah calls Trumps Muslim and refugee ban ignorance and prejudice
Sir Mohamed Farah has criticised US President Donald Trump in a Facebook post. The British track champion was born in Somalia and lives Portland, Oregon. Trump has banned citizens from seven countries, including Somalia, from entering the US. Farah called the decision “deeply troubling”. Britain’s most successful track athlete was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year.
