Sinn Fein leader says referendum for Irish unity must be held as soon as possible

  • March 14, 2017 14:19 IST
    By Reuters
Sinn Feins leader in the Northern Ireland Assembly, Michelle ONeill, says a referendum on Irish unity must be held as soon as possible, stating Brexit will be a disaster for Ireland.
