Singularity University, a global learning community using exponential technologies to solve the world's challenges, will be organising the second SingularityU India Summit on April 7 and 8 at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Mumbai.

The two-day summit, hosted in association with INK and in collaboration with Deloitte, will bring exponential thought leaders and organisations from around the world, enabling participants to gain insights into emerging, exponential technologies and their applicability.

SingularityU summits are two-day conferences held across the globe that demonstrate how life, society, and industries are being reshaped to build a more abundant future for everyone.

The summits feature influential leaders in science, technology, and innovation who address global trends being impacted by the rapid rise of technology and analyse future challenges that face global businesses, organisations, and industries.

The 2017 SingularityU India Summit will offer extensive debate and interactive workshops, thanks to the expanding list of experts and exponential technologies being covered, including healthcare, blockchain, AI, robotics, big data, finance, and design.

In addition to expert presentations, the Mumbai summit is organising workshops with various speakers.

Participants will explore questions ranging from trending technological changes across the globe and their impact on industry growth, to region-specific challenges and an exchange of ideas and existing best practices.

"Singularity University is proud to be working again with INK to host a second Singularity Summit in Mumbai convening the exponential leaders and organizations who are shaping the future," Rob Nail, CEO and Associate Founder of Singularity University, said.

"India represents a microcosm of the challenges facing humanity across the world, and it also is fast gaining a solid reputation as a global center not only of technological and financial innovation, but also of positive social innovation and impact. This powerful combination is fueling positive change in Asia and beyond. Through this summit, we hope to connect and inspire leaders to effect global impact," he added.

INK is an Indian platform for exchange of innovative ideas and advancement of thought leadership. The global sponsor of SingularityU Summits is Deloitte.

Speakers this year would include: