Singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan was involved in a controversy after a video went viral that showed him threatening a flight staff member with abusive words at Raipur airport. The veteran singer has now responded to the row.

Apparently speaking in Aditya's defence, Udit said that his son has always been a "good boy". He further said that although Aditya looked very angry in the video, he does not know what exactly happened at the airport.

"All I want to say is that since his childhood he has been a good boy and has worked hard. I don't know what happened there between them. He looks angry in the video," Hindustan Times quoted Udit as saying.

"I don't know the exact incident because I was not there. I saw the viral video on television. I don't know what to say on this. I think you should talk to Aditya," he added.

Although the airline authorities had reportedly issued a statement on the incident, Udit further said that he has not got any information from them and he has not spoken to Aditya even.

"We haven't received any information from the airline. I don't know who made this video and uploaded it everywhere. I haven't even spoken to Aditya about it," the 61-year-old singer said.

A video had come up on social media recently where Aditya was seen having a verbal fight with a staff member of Indigo airlines and hurled abusive words. He was heard threatening him with words like "If I don't rip off your underwear, my name is not Aditya Narayan".

The brawl reportedly happened after the airline authorities asked him to pay Rs 13,000 for extra baggage, but he refused to pay more than Rs 10,000. No response has come from Aditya on it yet.

Meanwhile, one college mate of Aditya revealed on Twitter that the star kid was once suspended from college for misbehaving with the security guard. A girl named Shruti Vojhala tweeted, "I remember him being suspended from college for a week because of misbehaviour with security guards. Old habits die hard.#AdityaNarayan". Although some of Aditya's fans tried to troll the girl, she stood strong by her statement.