Singer Tulsi Kumar and her hubby Hitesh Ralhan have been blessed with a baby boy. Sister of producer Bhushan Kumar, Tulsi took to social media to make the big announcement.

Tulsi shared the news with her fans and also revealed the name of her new born child. He has been named Shivaay Ralhan.

"Filling our arms with love and our hearts with joy , We proudly announce the birth of our Charming Baby Boy ! We welcome to the world SHIVAAY RALHAN. Thnk u for all your love n wishes. Proud Parents Tulsi n Hitesh," she tweeted.

Tusli had earlier shared the news of her pregnancy also on social media with some adorable pictures, flaunting her baby bump.

Soon to be Blessed with God's Grace in One Sweet Little Face??

Ecstatic to share this wonderful news with u all -

Love Tulsi n Hitesh ? #parentstobe



Pic credit ? @praveenbhat pic.twitter.com/ODARvFlGkd — Tulsi Kumar (@TulsikumarTK) November 8, 2017

Tulsi had tied the knot with Hitesh Ralhan, a Jaipur-based garment and home furnishings exporter, on February 22, 2015. They had a star-studded wedding reception on March 2, 2015, in Mumbai, where all the B-Town celebrities had graced the event.

Having songs like Tum Jo Aaye, Piya Aaye Na, Salamat, etc. to her credit, Tulsi had recently launched her latest single Ik Yaad Purani. Composed by Toshi Sharib, the single features Tulsi's sister Khushali Kumar and Jashan Singh.

While the song had received good response from her fans, she had recently also launched a film institute in her father's name Gulshan Kumar Film and Television Institute of India.