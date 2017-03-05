If you have friends like these, who needs enemies? Singer Rita Ora's close friend was a hit-and-run killer who robbed Simon Cowell's house. The singer's connection with the robber, Darren February, dates back to her childhood days. The two grew up on Foreland House estate in North Kensington, West London, a few buildings away from each other.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian suffers wardrobe malfunction; nearly flashes her nipples in bizarre outfit

The 33-year-old February was jailed last week for stealing jewels worth £950,000 from Cowell's home - he, his wife Lauren and their baby Eric were asleep. The criminal is locked in for eight years now. Through this incident, it also emerged that he was already behind bars for the hit-and-run killing of a biker.

The history between the criminal and Ora doesn't limit to family friends. The singer was also known to be involved with his brother Tyrone. The brother was also locked up in a £25,000 armed ­robbery.

A source close to The Sun said, "Darren breaking into Cowell's house has been the talk of the estate. Rita knows the family very well and they all used to hang out together until she hit the big time and moved. She was dating Darren's brother Tyrone for a while and they were always in and out of each other's houses.''

It has been reported that Rita's sister, Elena is still close to February's family. Rita's representatives told The Sun: "They all grew up in the same neighbourhood in West London. There is no other connection."

Rita has been in the news off-late for her style statements. She has been rocking her airport looks and also sported a Tezenis Lingerie making heads turn.