Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal and her brother Palash Muchhal recently found themselves in a terrible situation when one of the show's organizers allegedly misbehaved with the singer's mother while she was performing at an event called Taj Mahotsav 2018 in Agra.

The singer, who was performing on the stage, stopped her act mid-way and was heard screaming and calling out one of the members of the organizing team to apologize to her and to her mother. The video has now gone viral on social media.

The tension escalated when Palak's brother Palash started beating a man on the stage. The crowd went berserk after watching the ruckus and started making noise in support of the singer against the show's organizing team.

"Come here and apologize to me. We can't take that. How dare you do that? How dare you behave like that with my mom. Apologise right away," Palak was heard screaming in her mic while demanding an apology during the scuffle.

#Watch: Singer Palak Muchhal & brother Palash Muchhal create ruckus on-stage at #TajMahotsav after one of the organisers allegedly misbehaved with their mother. pic.twitter.com/QDjCHOWeya — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2018

Palak Muchhal is known for her songs like Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni - The Untold Story and Chahun Main Ya Naa from Aashiqui 2. She has lent her voice to recently released song Mundeyan from Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.