The cause of British singer George Michael's death has been revealed. According to reports, the singer died on Sunday due to heart failure.

Watch George Michael's first Carpool Karaoke video

According to the Hollywood Reporter, police have called his death "unexpected but not suspicious." "Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2pm Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place," the tabloid quoted the Thames Valley Police as saying.

Michael was found dead in "bed, lying peacefully" on Sunday at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire. His publicist confirmed the news in a statement and said that the family requested privacy.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his publicist said in a statement.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Born as Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou on June 25, 1963, Michael shot to fame when he formed the band Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981. In his career spanning over four decades, Michael has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

On Sunday, soon after his death, celebrities from around the world started paying tributes on Twitter, Facebook and social media. His former bandmate Ridgeley was among the first ones to mourn his demise.

"Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx," he tweeted.