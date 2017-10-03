Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has joined the list of Bollywood stars who have their wax statue at the Madame Tussauds. The legendary singer shared photos and videos after unveiling the statue at New Delhi on Tuesday.

Asha, one of the most loved Bollywood singers, had recently celebrated her 85th birthday. The veteran singer didn't cover up her joy of becoming one among the legends at Tussauds' and said she would like to see her statue set between that of Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson.

"I went to London in the 70s and also visited Madame Tussauds there. At that time, the only Indian figure that was exhibited there was of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's. I could not have imagined that the museum will open in our country someday. When they asked me where I would want them to place my statue, I said I wanted it to stand between the figures of Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson," one daily quoted her as saying at the event.

"I have received many awards, love and recognition. I feel a great sense of pride and happiness to see myself recreated in wax... I feel this is not my achievement, it is India's victory. I am thankful to all the people who have loved and listened to me. I feel overwhelmed to have received the love of four generations," she added.

Apart from Asha, some of the other Indian stars who have their statue at Madame Tussauds are Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan among others.

Check photos of her wax statue here:

Unveiling my wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s pic.twitter.com/4J38NE5Ejm — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) October 3, 2017