Veteran singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan is in news for the wrong reasons. The 30-year-old singer abused and threatened airline staff at Raipur airport.

A video that emerged online has become viral in which Aditya is seen misbehaving with an Indigo Airline staff, following which he threatened to rip his clothes off. "Teri chaddi na utari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nehi (If I don't take your underwear off, my name is not Aditya Narayan)," he is heard saying to the male staff member.

The ruckus reportedly started after Aditya was asked to pay Rs 13,000 for the extra baggage that he was carrying. While the authorities asked him to pay Rs 13,000 for the 40 kg of excess baggage that he was carrying, the star kid refused to pay more than Rs 10,000.

Aditya soon lost his cool and started using abusive language that was recorded by someone in a camera. At the end of the video, he is heard saying that he will rip the staff member's clothes after he reaches Mumbai.

However, Aditya reportedly apologised to the staff members, following which he was allowed to board the flight. This incident has received strong reaction on social media. People have been criticising the young singer for his "arrogance" and questioned his contribution as an artist.

Twitterati said that just by being the son of a popular singer does not make him a celebrity, and ridiculed his tantrums. Film-maker Ashok Pandit called Aditya's behaviour as condemnable and shocking.

"Aditya Narayan's behaviour at the Raipur airport is condemnable and shocking. Nobody has the right to misbehave or abuse anybody, irrespective of you being a celebrity or non-celebrity. The language that he used with the staff of the airline is really very sad. Aditya should come out in open and apologise to those people because he is the son of Udit Narayan, who otherwise is very humble and a great artist of our industry," Ashok said.

