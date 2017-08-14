It's not very long ago that singer Aaron Carter came out open that he is bisexual. And, the singer revealed the name of a British actor in a recent interview whom he wants to go on a date with.

On Saturday, the I Want Candy hit-maker opened up about his bisexuality in an interview with TMZ. Adding to that, he also said of having a crush on Dunkirk actor Tom Hardy, who is married to Charlotte Riley.

"If I could ask one male celebrity out on a date it would be Tom Hardy. But he's not available, right?" Aaron told TMZ. "I guess I would have to say, is Adam Lambert taken? Well, he's beautiful and he had something really nice to say about me and I've always loved his music."

Following such revelation, he took to Twitter to thank his fans for showing all the support. "Goodnight everyone thanks for all the support and love," he wrote alongside one of his shirtless photos.

Upon hearing Carter's announcement, American singer Lambert seemed to be a bit surprised. On being asked by TooFab, he said, "Surprise, surprise. I mean, I think it's exciting that we're living in a time where people are feeling more open and honest about publicly declaring who and what they are."

Goodnight everyone thanks for all the support and love ? pic.twitter.com/FV3f8YhgfR — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

"You know, for a long time in the show business industry it was sort of taboo and I think a lot of people felt for a long time the minute you say that then it steers your career one way or another and I think that what is so exciting is there's so many young people right now that are choosing to either declare or not declare at all. It's an exciting time for freedom."

Meanwhile, Carter also said to TMZ that his brother Nick Carter had not contacted him since he came out as a bisexual.