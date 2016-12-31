Singapore is one of the hottest and most budget-friendly destinations in Asia. Being quite popular amongst tourists, Singapore hosts plenty of New Year's Eve parties and celebrations. Just like New York or Sydney, the city is famous for its spectacular fireworks.

There are quite a few places in the city where one can go on 2017 New Year's Eve to watch the fireworks. The most popular of all is the Marina Bay Sand. Check out the following list for more information.

Marina Bay Sand

Marina Bay is the best place to witness exotic fireworks on New Year's Eve. There, one can see live performances along with some spectacular fireworks as well.

Singapore Flyer

To enjoy some amazing fireworks in relative privacy on New Year's Eve, you can hop on to the tallest Ferris Wheels in the world. Te get a hassle-free ride, you should book a ticket in advance.

Siloso Beach Party

On this NYE, you can party on the beach as Siloso Beach. But this beach is for adults only. The beach has a big dance floor and also a huge foam pool as well.

Universal Studios Singapore

Universal Studios Singapore is the first Universal studio-themed park in South-East Asia that opened in March 2010. Located on Sentosa Island, the theme park has an assortment of attractions to enjoy on New Year's Eve.

St John's Island

If you feel like a trip out of town to welcome in 2017 and avoid the crowds, then you can book a ferry ticket and overnight accommodation to St John's Island. The island is filled with verdant greenery and the ferry ride will allow you to witness the beautiful fire works on NYE.

Sky Party Countdown

This is a themed countdown for your New Year's Eve in Singapore and you'll get a great view of the skyline and fireworks at midnight. You will get a great 360-degree view with some wonderful DJ music.

Wherever you choose to watch the fireworks in Singapore as 2016 gives way to 2017, we wish you have a very happy New Year!