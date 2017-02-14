Suriya and Hari's Singam 3, which is also known as SI3 or S3, has performed well at the South Indian box office. The film has made good collections not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in Kerala and Karnataka, while doing average business in Andhra Pradesh.

In the opening weekend, Singam 3 has minted around Rs 23 crore in Tamil Nadu. It is a big number, considering the political chaos in the state. The movie had minted Rs 9 crore on the opening day and added Rs 14 crore in the next three days.

In Kerala, Singam 3 has minted over Rs 5 crore. Suriya himself had promoted the movie in God's Own Country which helped the Singam 3 to do good business in the first weekend. In Karnataka, the film has raked in around Rs 5 crore.

From Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions, Singam 3 has earned less than Rs 11 crore. The total collection of the Tamil movie from South India approximately stands at Rs 43 crore. The early estimation coming from the trade experts say that it has added over Rs 4 crore on Monday and the day 5 collection of the film stands at over Rs 47 crore. It has to be noted that these are estimated numbers and the official numbers might vary.

Meanwhile, the trade experts are expecting the business of Singam 3 to witness a growth in the days to come. With no big movies to compete this week and the Supreme Court announcing its verdict on the 20-year-old Disproportionate Assets case, the main focus of the audience should be now on the Suriya's film in Tamil Nadu.

Singam 3 is produced by KE Gnanavelraja and directed by Hari. Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan are the female leads in the flick, which has been dubbed into Telugu as Yamudu.