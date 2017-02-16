Suriya-starrer Singam 3, which is also known as SI3 or S3, will dominate the Tamil Nadu box office for one more week. Despite eight movies releasing this week, the Hari-directorial has retained the most of its screens in the state.

According to trade experts, Singam 3 is still the first choice of the audience to watch the movie in theatres. The exhibitors, too, understand this fact and have decided to retain most of the screens in the state. The bilingual film was released in above 450 screens in the state on February 9.

RUM, Ennodu Vilayadu, Kanden Kadhal Konden, Kadhalan kadhali, Pagadi Attam, Vanga Vanga and a few others are releasing in Tamil Nadu this week. The multiplexes have allotted just countable screens to the aforementioned new releases.

Coming to Singam 3, the movie has done decent business at the Tamil Nadu box office. After minting Rs 9 crore on the opening day, the movie made a collection of around Rs 23 crore in four-day first weekend. The film has been received in Kerala, while it has god decent response in Karnataka.

The business of Yamaudu, the Telugu version of Singam 3, has significantly dropped after first weekend. It earned around Rs 8 crore in four days.

In Tamil Nadu, Singam 3 has been overshadowed by the ongoing political chaos due to the power struggle between O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala, who has been jailed four years in connection with disproportionate assets case.

Produced by KE Gnanavelraja, Shruti Haasan is the latest addition to the film which also features Anushka Shetty.