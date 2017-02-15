The makers of Singam 3 (SI3/S3) have claimed that the movie, which was released on February 9, has minted over Rs 100 crore. The Tamil film has achieved the feat on Tuesday, 14 February.

Kerala box office: Suriya's Singam 3 (S3) collection drops with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ezra release at Kochi multiplexes

"#Si3Hits100CRIn6Days@Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian @StudioGreen2 @Anjaanvinoth @HS_offl @jontysurya #Singam3 #Si3 #S3 #aNavinDeSiGn⚡️, [sic]" Studiogreen tweeted. However, the makers are yet to reveal the area-wise break up of the collection made by Singam 3.

However, claims made by the makers are doubtful as the trade experts are sceptical about Singam 3 reaching the Rs 100-crore mark. The movie had grossed about Rs 60-62 at the worldwide box office in its 4-day first weekend and it is unlikely to have minted around Rs 38 crore in the next two days.

Often producers spread the inflated numbers to build a positive buzz around their film and apparently Singam 3 makers too have resorted to the same trick, feel the trade experts. It is said that Suriya's 3 could have performed a lot better if Tamil Nadu was not hit by political chaos due to the ongoing tussle between O Panneerselvam and Sasikala Natarajan.

On the other hand, the collections of Yamudu, the Telugu version of Singam 3, has witnessed a huge drop. "#S3 #Yamudu3 has Dropped on weekdays and is staring at a Disaster finish, [sic]" leading trade tracker Andhra Box Office tweeted.

The movie should pull the audience to theatres in good numbers for the next one week in order to be a profitable venture for the distributors.

Singam 3, produced by KE Gnanavelraja, is written and directed by Hari. Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan are the female lead in the flick. It is the third instalment in the Singam franchise. The first two versions were successful at the collection centres.