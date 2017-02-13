Suriya's Singam 3 (SI3 or S3) is off to a fantastic start at the Chennai box office. The movie has made a brilliant collection in the capital city of Tamil Nadu although the business has been affected by the political chaos in the state.

In the first weekend, Singam 3 made a collection of Rs 2.16 crore from over 500 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. The movie earned about Rs 65 lakh on the first day and managed to enjoy good viewership in the next three days.

Singam 3 opened to average reviews and the ongoing political issue between Sasikala and O Panneerselvam also impacted the business of Suriya's film. The success of the movie at the box office now depends on its performance in the days to come.

Bogan, which hit the screens a week before Singam, has also been affected by Suriya's film. Yet it managed to come out with a decent performance by earning Rs 42.79 lakh from 210 shows. The 11-day total collection of the film now stands at Rs 2.81 crore.

Akshay Kumar's Hindi film Jolly LLB 2 has received an average opening as the film collected Rs 23.33 lakh from 108 shows. The good word-of-mouth is expected to boost the collection of this flick.

Telugu film Om Namo Venkatesaya has collected Rs 13.06 lakh from 84 shows, Hollywood flick Rings has raked in Rs 7.03 lakh from 54 shows, Nani's Nenu Local has earned Rs 2.85 lakh from 21 shows to take its total tally to Rs 28.58 lakh in 11 days and Jai and Pranitha's Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal collected a lakh from nine shows to end its 10-day collection at Rs 47.35 lakh.

The business of English film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter took a huge dip this weekend as it collected a little over Rs 26,000 to take its 10-day total to Rs 38.37 lakh.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]