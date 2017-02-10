Despite KE Gnanavelraja's plea to torrent sites and getting injunction order from the court to prevent illegal streaming of the film online , the full movie of Singam 3 aka S3 has hit the internet. The movie is available for full download online, which is expected to affect the business of the Suriya-starrer at the Tamil box office.

Singam 3 is the latest victim to be hit by piracy. Hours after the movie was released, it was leaked online. The makers of the film took precautions to curb piracy and requested the torrent sites to understand the hard work put in by the team before they leak it illegally.

However, his plea appears to have fallen on deaf ears. The makers are yet to react on the issue. They are likely to approach the cyber cell to prevent further damage. Nonetheless, many popular torrent sites like Tamilrockes have been blocked.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood, but other film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

Suriya's film is the third instalment in the Singam franchise. The Hari-directed film stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan in the female lead roles.

Suriya plays a fierce cop in the film, which features Harris Jayaraj's music, VT Vijayan and TS Jay's editing and Priyan's cinematography.