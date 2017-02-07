Suriya's much-delayed S3 aka Singam 3 has made a record-breaking pre-release business. The movie has minted over Rs 100 crore from the sale of theatrical, satellite and other rights.

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Singam 3 have been sold for Rs 41 crore, which is the highest-ever price paid for a Suriya film. Whereas the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights of its Tollywood version titled Yamudu have fetched Rs 18 crore for the makers of the film.

The makers have sold the Singam 3 theatrical rights of Karnataka and Kerala for Rs 4.75 and 3.6 crore, respectively. The overseas rights of Singam 3 has approximately earned Rs 13.50 crore. From the sale of audio, satellite and other rights the bilingual film has earned over Rs 22 crore to take its total pre-release business to Rs 103.05 crore.

It means Singam 3 has beaten Suriya's previous records of Lingusamy-directorial Anjaan and Venkat Prabhu's Massu Engira Masilamani, which had collected Rs 87 crore and 80 crore, respectively.

Break Up of Pre Release Business Tamil Nadu Rs 41 crore AP/T Rs 18 crore Karnataka Rs 4.75 crore Kerala Rs 3.6 crore Overseas Rs 13.50 crore Rest of India Rs 65 lakh Music + Satellite + others Rs 22 crore Note: These are not official numbers and actual figures might vary.

The trade experts say that the good pre-release hype and the brand value evoked good response from the distributors, who offered good prices for the rights of different regions. As a result, Suriya has taken a special interest in promotions and is touring many regions to draw the viewers' attention towards Singam 3.

Suriya has promoted Singam 3 in many places in Tamil Nadu and was in Hyderabad recently. He will be going abroad this week so that the movie is received well by the global audience.

The movie is produced by Suriya's cousin and producer KE Gnanavelraja. It is the third instalment in the Singam franchise. Hari-directorial film has Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan in the female leads.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]