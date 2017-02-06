The advance booking for Singam 3 aka S3 has begun in various centres across Tamil Nadu. The Kollywood movie, which has been dubbed into Telugu as Yamudu, is releasing on February 9.

Many theatres and multiplexes have started online pre-booking in Tamil Nadu from Sunday, February 5. There is a good demand for tickets as per the reports. Tickets for the prime-time shows have been completely sold out in many theatres.

Abirami Cinemas, Mayajaal Multiplex, Woodlands and a few others have already started selling tickets online. To meet the demand, multiplexes have allotted majority of its screens to S3. The leading cinema hall Mayajaal will have 38 shows on the opening day.

Sathyam Cinemas, AGS Cinemas, Vettri Theatres and many others are yet to start the pre-booking. Sources say that it will commence soon. However, the counter booking will begin on Tuesday, February 6.

The pre-booking has also started in other parts of South India like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. A couple of theatres in the Telugu-speaking state has started the booking for Yamudu and the response is superb. The early trends indicate that S3 will get a good opening.

S3 is written and directed by Hari and produced by KE Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green. Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan are the two heroines in the film, which has Raadhika Sarathkumar, Krish, Thakur Anoop Singh, Nassar, Delhi Kumar, Yuvarani, Janaki Sabesh and others in the cast. Harris Jayaraj is the music director, Priya is the cinematographer and VJ Vijayan is the editor of the flick.

It is the third instalment of the Singam franchise. Suriya plays the role of a sincere and fierce cop. While Anushka Shetty plays Suriya's love interest, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the role of a journalist.