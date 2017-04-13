Yet again, the rivalry between Spain's Carolina Marin and India's PV Sindhu gets renewed on Friday, April 14; this time at the Singapore Open 2017. Such is the schedule of badminton with a BWF super series tournament happening almost every week.

Their latest battle is still very much fresh in our memories, when Pusarla Venkata Sindhu recorded an emphatic win over Marin at the India Open 2017 final earlier this month. Sindhu bagged a 21-19, 21-16 win over the Olympic champion then.

READ: Sindhu clinches her career-best ranking.

This time around, the yet-another rematch of the Rio Olympics 2016 women's badminton singles final, takes place in the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open tournament.

Sindhu vs Marin: Road to Singapore Open quarterfinals

PV Sindhu

1st round: Sindhu 10-21 21-15 22-20 Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) 2nd round: Sindhu 19-21 21-17 21-8 Fitrani Fitrani (Thailand)

Carolina Marin

1st round: Marin 21-12 16-21 21-12 Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand) 2nd round: Marin 21-7 21-11 Chia Hsin Lee (Chinese Taipei)

Sindhu vs Marin: 2017 battles

Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017: Marin 11-8 12-14 11-2 Sindhu [11-point game]

11-8 12-14 11-2 Sindhu [11-point game] India Open 2017 final: Sindhu 21-19, 21-16 Marin

Head to head (BWF recognised tournaments)

Sindhu: 4 wins

Marin: 5 wins

Singapore Open 2017 quarterfinals schedule

Date: April 14

Time: 2:30 pm IST - 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang

TV guide: Star Sports 4/HD (India), StarHub Sports (Singapore)