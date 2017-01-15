Sims 4, the popular life simulation video game from Maxis, received a new update on Thursday called Toddlers. This is a free update and the biggest in Sims 4 game, according to the official blog post.

The new update has been added on the back of player feedback. The update is currently available for download.

What's new

Sims are required to help the toddlers develop new skills like talking, dance and more. Sims can also bond with them and carry them around.

The update has added several new animations, new interactions, new suites of outfits and objects.

Cheats for Toddler update

The new Sims 4 require players to develop skills, needs and more. Here are some shortcuts to keep the toddler happy. The information was shared by iDigitalTimes.

Here is how to enable cheats.

Type Control + Shift +C to open cheat window. Type testingcheats true. If the input is correct, players will get a pop up message saying cheats are enabled.

Players looking to level up the skills have to make sure that the toddler is in live mode before they enter the cheat.

Skills

Example: stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_communication 5 Toddler Imagination (max 5): Toddler_Imagination (x) Toddler Communication (5): Toddler_Communication (x) Toddler Movement (5): Toddler_Movement (x) Toddler Potty (3): Toddler_Potty (x) Toddler Thinking (5): Toddler_Thinking (x)

Needs

Toddler needs are: Bladder, Hunger, Fun, Attention, Energy and Hygiene. To max out each need bar, enter: fillmotive[motive_type] For Example: fillmotive motive_hunger To max out all motives/needs: sims.fill_all_commodities

Moodlets

Typing Shift+Click on the selected Sim will give players extra options, like 'Disable Need Decay' and also 'Make Happy.' To get the playful buff: Sims.add_buff PlayfulHigh To get the energized buff: Sims.add_buff EnergizedHigh Though removing a negative moodlet is simple, players need to be careful about it as it can also remove moods like 'happy.' So the best practice it so use them only in bad situations: Sims.remove_all_buffs

CAS

Players can type Shift+Click on the selected Sim and they will see the option 'Modify in CAS.' Use this to edit relationships and change the look of your toddler without restriction. You can also do this by entering: cas.fulleditmode in the cheat console.

What's the Cat and Dog code all about?

Sims Community Modder, Zerbu has found a code that hints at the possibility of Sims 4 getting pets in game, both cats and dogs.

The code has also included horses, but it has appeared only once.

The files in the code revealed that players might be able to command the pets to 'sit next to' and 'jump on object'

This is not the first time that there have been rumours of pets coming to Sims. SimGuru Daniel, a twitter user had also suggested this possibility some months ago.