Kangana Ranaut's Simran and Lucknow Central starring Farhan Akhtar opened to poor response at the domestic box office on its first day. Both the films have collected an average amount at Indian box office.

Released in around 1,200 screens across the country, Simran did well at the multiplexes. Although the morning shows registered a low occupancy of around 15 percent, its business escalated towards the evening owing to the positive word of mouth publicity.

Farhan's movie, however, was received well at both multiplexes and single screens. Yet, the movie, which released in around 800 screens, failed to bring in good numbers on its Day 1.

As per early estimates, Simran performed better than Lucknow Central at the domestic market on its opening day. Kangana's movie did a business of Rs 2.5 crore nett (approximately) at the domestic market on its opening day, while Lucknow Central collected about Rs 2 crore nett.

Given that both the movies have received positive reviews from Bollywood critics and celebs, they are expected to pull more viewers over the weekend, thereby collecting a decent amount at the end of the first weekend.

Hansal Mehta's directorial venture Simran sees the Queen actress playing an unconventional role of a divorced Gujarati woman in the US, Praful Patel. The film is about a housekeeper who accidentally enters the world of crime.

On the other hand, Lucknow Central revolves around Kishen Mohan Girhotra (Farhan's character) and his jail inmates who form a music band as part of an escape plan from prison. Diana Penty plays a key role as NGO activist who helps Kishen orchestrate the prison break.