Kangana Ranaut has become the queen of controversies in Bollywood. The actress is set to entertain everyone with her upcoming movie Simran, which has received mixed reviews from Bollywood critics.

Apart from promoting Simran, the actress grabbed attention when she revealed shocking details about Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi and her career on Aap Ki Adalat.

In fact, it didn't stop there. In the name of Simran's promotion, she joined hands with AIB and made a video in which she took a dig at her past relationships, Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Simran presents Kangana as a quirky divorcee, who likes to lead life in her own way.

The movie is about an ambitious Gujarati housekeeping lady (Kangana) in the US. But she gets involved in a world of crime.

Simran will remind you of Kangana's blockbuster Queen, but the storyline and the character are entirely different. The movie has received a mixed response from the critics, while celebs have lauded the actress' performance.

Anita Iyer of Khaleej Times: "Simran is an honest film made with a true heart and totally recommended to watch this weekend. The last scene will leave a smile on your face as you leave the theatres."

Pinkvilla: "Simran has so much going for it that you really want to like the film, root for Praful, draw satisfaction from a stellar performance of a fine artiste like Kangana. But then, something doesn't work for the film. Unfortunately, it's a great one-time watch which makes you wish that the makers had fine-tuned it enough to propel it towards a huge success!"

Manjusha Radhakrishnan of Gulf News: "Reserve this for a one-time watch as it's incredible to see Ranaut play a self-destructive rebel. But if you are looking for a cohesive cinematic piece, then you are looking at the wrong film."

Raghuvendra Singh‏: "With #Simran #KanganaRanaut again proves that why she is best talent in the country. You cannot take your eyes off from her in the film"

Kamaal R Khan: "I am all alone in the theatre to watch #Simran means educated people don't care too much about Kangana's controversy in overseas."

Nora Fatehi: "#Simran the film ❤️❤️ I must say this is a MUST WATCH @mehtahansal brilliant direction #KanganaRanaut YOU ARE something else!Best actress!"

