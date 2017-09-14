Simran, starring Kangana Ranaut, opened in theatres on Friday, September 15, and has received positive reviews from viewers across the world.

Hansal Mehta's directorial venture Simran sees the Queen actress playing an unconventional role of a divorced NRI Gujarati woman, Praful Patel. The film is about a housekeeper who accidentally enters the world of crime.

Simran is apparently inspired from the real-life story of US nurse Sandeep Kaur aka Bombshell Bandit, who was imprisoned last year for robbing banks to pay off her gambling debts.

Did Priyanka Chopra take a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut? [VIDEO]

The trailer had received mixed response from the audience. While a certain section of viewers said the movie is interesting, others felt it had similarities with Kangana's Queen.

The movie has also been in news over its writing credits ever since the first poster released.

Apurva Asrani, the writer of the film, had accused Simran director Hansal Mehta of forcing him to co-credit Kangana for the script of the film.

Asrani had also accused Kangana of falsely claiming in many interviews that she developed the story of Simran into a light and fun movie from a dark and gritty thriller.

Check out some viewers' verdicts on Simran shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Kangana's movie review by the audience:

MumbaiMeriJaan‏: Watched #Simran today. Fresh, funny and good one-time watch.

Get ready to watch Kangana in every frame, so natural, strong, independent.

Ami Patel‏: Kept me on the edge of my seat rooting for a robber and walked out with a smile on my face need I say more? #simran @KanganaFanClub

Stay tuned fore more updates.