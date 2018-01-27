The grand finale of the Australian Open 2018 women's singles final is upon us this Saturday January 27. We are set to have a new champion for the first time. Neither Simona Halep nor Caroline Wozniacki has won a tennis grand slam title before.

Halep, currently the World No 1, remains the favourite to win the match following her astounding win over former World No 1 and ex-Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the semi finals of the competition.

BREAKING: CAROLINE WOZNIACKI IS THE NEW CHAMPION!

The Romanian Halep, 26, won 6-3 4-6 9-7 against Kerber in what was a thrilling encounter.

Wozniacki, 27, meanwhile, beat Elise Mertens 6-3 7-6 in her semi final match.

Wozniacki has spent spending 67 weeks as the World No 1 in the past but she is the only player to have won more than 25 WTA titles without claiming a grand slam title.

That jinx might come to an end this time around.

"I'm really happy and proud of how I've managed to turn things around when things weren't going my way and keep it up whenever it was going my way," said the Danish Wozniacki ahead of the big encounter

"I'm just excited. It's another finals. It's another great two weeks. Regardless of what happens now, I've done my best. When you go out there on Saturday, you have everything to win."

Halep vs Wozniacki: Head to head

Matches played so far: 6

Wozniacki wins: 4

Halep wins: 2

Australian Open 2018 Final: Halep vs Wozniacki

Date: January 27

Time: 7:30 pm local time (2 pm IST)

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

How to watch live

India: TV: Sony Six; Live streaming: Sony Liv

Australia: TV: Channel Seven; Live streaming: 7plus

USA: TV: ESPN; Live streaming: Watch ESPN

UK: TV: Eurosport, BBC; Live streaming: Watch Eurosport

Singapore, South East Asia: TV: Fox Sports